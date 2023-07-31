Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $76.92 million and approximately $23.52 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.31495932 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $12,067,973.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

