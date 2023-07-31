Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Matthews International Stock Performance

MATW stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. 115,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $479.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Stories

