Match Group (MTCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTCH stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. Match Group has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $77.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

