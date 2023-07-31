Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MA. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

NYSE MA traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,120. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $373.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.53.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 82,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 838,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

