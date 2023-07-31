Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.25 and a 200 day moving average of $373.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

