Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Masco Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MAS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. 2,189,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Masco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

