MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $43.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,618. The company has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.