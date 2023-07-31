Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 30,968 shares.The stock last traded at $15.89 and had previously closed at $17.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Marine Products by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marine Products by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marine Products by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.