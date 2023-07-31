Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.04. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. Equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

