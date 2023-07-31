Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Maiden Stock Performance

MHLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 39,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $18.49 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maiden in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Maiden by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maiden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maiden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Maiden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maiden by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.