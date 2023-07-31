Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.13.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

