Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 472,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

