Mad River Investors Sells 175 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mad River Investors decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 0.8% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,558,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

CBOE stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.36. 617,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

