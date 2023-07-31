MA Private Wealth Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,348,000 after buying an additional 1,567,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.03. 584,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.59.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

