MA Private Wealth Makes New $289,000 Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,410,980,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

LCTU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

