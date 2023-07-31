MA Private Wealth Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 246,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $40.07. 154,490 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

