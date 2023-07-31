MA Private Wealth Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.89. 707,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

