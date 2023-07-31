M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Update

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,689,930 shares of company stock worth $73,975,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.4 %

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $51.28. 844,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,294. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.