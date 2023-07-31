LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Investment analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 130.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LUXH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.04. 2,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,277. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $98.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels ( NASDAQ:LUXH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Ferdinand purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $200,700 over the last three months. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of LuxUrban Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

