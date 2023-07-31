Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.76. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6,868.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.