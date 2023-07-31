Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0101 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $2,013.02 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

