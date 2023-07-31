Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $379.80. 370,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

