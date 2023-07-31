Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $423.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.40.
A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $377.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.81. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
