LooksRare Price Hits $0.0556 on Top Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $49.83 million and $1.08 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 931,633,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 896,212,859 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars.

