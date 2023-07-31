Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Holdings Increased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for about 4.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 616.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 1,155,120 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,333,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 326,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 278,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 224,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,392. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 758,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

