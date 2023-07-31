L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,031,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 878,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 448.6 days.

L’Occitane International Price Performance

Shares of LCCTF remained flat at $2.87 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based beauty and well-being products in China, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, France, Luxembourg, Russia, Taiwan, Brazil, and internationally.

