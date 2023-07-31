L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,031,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 878,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 448.6 days.
L’Occitane International Price Performance
Shares of LCCTF remained flat at $2.87 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.44.
