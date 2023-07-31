LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LKQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,433. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.