LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. 1,317,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

