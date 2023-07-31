Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.69.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.61. 2,252,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

