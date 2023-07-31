Little House Capital LLC Sells 5,340 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

WPC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.53. 1,705,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $89.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

