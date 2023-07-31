Little House Capital LLC Purchases 832 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.7% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,025,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 464.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 106,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 87,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,156,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,664,982. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

