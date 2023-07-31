Little House Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $101.57. 6,356,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

