Little House Capital LLC Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.01. The stock had a trading volume of 812,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,050. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $410.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

