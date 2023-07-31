Little House Capital LLC Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 223,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

