Little House Capital LLC Buys 2,867 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.5% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.34.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,972. The stock has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

