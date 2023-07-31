Little House Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 547.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.03. 12,175,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,933,966. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

