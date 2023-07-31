Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Lithium Chile Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,539. Lithium Chile has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

