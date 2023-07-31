Lisk 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.91 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $126.25 million and $5.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002014 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001006 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

