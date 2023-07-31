LINK (LN) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

LINK (LN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $28.13 or 0.00096111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $197.67 million and approximately $376,826.05 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,027,464 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com. LINK’s official website is finschia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

