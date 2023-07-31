Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Down 10.2% in July

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.11. 115,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,424. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.92. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

