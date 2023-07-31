Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.33. Life Time Group shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 402,994 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LTH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.
In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $814,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $112,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
