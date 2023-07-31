Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.33. Life Time Group shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 402,994 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Life Time Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

Insider Activity

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $814,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $112,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

