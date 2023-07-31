Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Life Storage Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,689,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $295,752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 83.53%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

