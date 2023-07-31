Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,308 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. 157,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,152. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

