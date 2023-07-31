Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 80,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,448. The firm has a market cap of $928.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $43.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 620.71%.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

