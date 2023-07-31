Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 0.8% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.11. 455,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,071. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.48.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

