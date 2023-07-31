Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 1.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 947,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,976,000 after purchasing an additional 275,528 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.98. 378,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

