Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,478 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Ventas stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 440,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,976. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -267.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

