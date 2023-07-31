Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DLR traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $123.48. 1,802,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

