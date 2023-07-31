Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Lendlease Group Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of LLESY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.
About Lendlease Group
