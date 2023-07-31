Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LLESY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

