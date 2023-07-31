Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of LFLY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 228,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,842. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Leafly has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $6.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly in the first quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $2,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
